Agricultural Sector Undergoes 'Unprecedented Transformation' In 2024 - Minister

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's agricultural sector recorded "robust growth" in 2024, expanding by 6.9 per cent compared with 5.8 per cent in 2023, according to Minister of Agriculture Khaled Huneifat.

Agricultural exports reached JD426 million, marking a 39 per cent increase, including a 14 per cent rise in export volume, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Huneifat said the sector has undergone an unprecedented transformation that goes beyond production and exports, contributing directly to national food security, sustainable development, social equity, and environmental protection.

Emphasising the sector's role in employment generation and social stability, Huneifat noted that the ministry has enhanced its institutional capacity by hiring 600 agricultural engineers and veterinarians and expanding its loan portfolio to JD115 million. The funds target high-impact projects such as hydroponics, food processing, and rural women's empowerment, he added.

The ministry has also signed 20 agreements with investors to absorb surplus production, increase foreign currency inflows and expand e-marketing platforms for agricultural products.

"Jordan is also launching a 10-year initiative to plant 10 million trees using innovative techniques such as the "cocoon" system and non-potable water in the south, and rainwater harvesting in the north," he added.

"The ministry is building 50 reservoirs and 5,000 wells annually and allocating JD65 million to climate adaptation projects, JD31 million of which will be disbursed as interest-free loans."

The Jordanian-Palestinian Agricultural Marketing Company has reopened access to 16 European markets and established a specialised training institute to strengthen cross-border agricultural cooperation. The ministry has also issued a new law on cooperatives and launched advanced training centres for smart agriculture in the Jordan Valley, as well as northern and southern regions, benefiting some 15,000 trainees.

Huneifat reported that 61 per cent of Jordan's food is now produced locally. Self-sufficiency in red meat has increased from 28 per cent to 45 per cent over the past four years, with over 900,000 sheep, 754,000 live and 150,000 slaughtered, exported to Gulf countries.

He also highlighted reforms in the fodder market, where JD100 million in government subsidies have been better targeted through the implementation of electronic livestock tagging and land ownership verification mechanisms to ensure support reaches eligible farmers.

The minister also stressed that these achievements have been made possible through strong public-private partnerships, supported by flexible policies and high-level political will, turning Jordan's agricultural sector into a regional model for development, food security, and climate resilience.