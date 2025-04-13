Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister Departs For US On Official Visit

Prime Minister Departs For US On Official Visit


2025-04-13 11:08:09
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday departed for the US on a twoday official working visit on the heels of His Majesty King Abdullah's recent visit to Washington, DC.

During the visit, the prime minister was scheduled to hold meetings with US officials to discuss ways to boost and expand relations, particularly in the economic sector He was accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

MENAFN13042025000028011005ID1109425166

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search