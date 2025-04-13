Prime Minister Departs For US On Official Visit

During the visit, the prime minister was scheduled to hold meetings with US officials to discuss ways to boost and expand relations, particularly in the economic sector He was accompanied by Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah and Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.