CAPHRA Calls For Independent Review Of WHO's Role In Shaping Public Health Policy

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Coalition of Asia Pacific Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA) has called for an independent review of the World Health Organization's (WHO) role in shaping global public health policy, citing concerns over transparency, external influence, and the organization's decision-making process.

In a strongly worded statement, CAPHRA raised alarm over reports of alleged corruption and mismanagement within the WHO, urging greater scrutiny of how policies are formulated, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. The group emphasized the need to restore trust in the organization's credibility by ensuring that health policy decisions are driven by scientific evidence and national priorities, rather than external influence.

The coalition highlighted what it described as the disproportionate influence of international donors, such as Bloomberg Philanthropies, on national health policies in countries like the Philippines, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Pakistan. CAPHRA warned that such influence may compromise the independence of public health decisions and called for a review to ensure that local needs remain at the center of national health strategies.

Nancy Lucas, Executive Coordinator of CAPHRA, underscored the importance of accountability.“It is time to hold WHO accountable for its essential role in protecting global public health, based on science, not ideology, and ensuring that all stakeholders are engaged without bias or prejudice,” she said.

Echoing these concerns, global health expert Dr. Derek Yach stated,“WHO must rethink its strategies and embrace innovation as a powerful way to save millions of lives. Governments that have made progress in reducing tobacco harms must leverage their data and assert their authority over WHO to ensure more realistic and equitable policies for their citizens.”

CAPHRA also called for stronger oversight mechanisms within the WHO to limit potential conflicts of interest and enhance transparency in its decision-making processes. The coalition is urging the organization to engage in open dialogue with member states and health stakeholders, ensuring that governance is inclusive and rooted in scientific integrity.

As debate around the WHO's role intensifies, the organization faces increasing pressure to reform its practices and reaffirm its commitment to equitable global health leadership. Ensuring its effectiveness, independence, and accountability, CAPHRA argued, is critical to advancing public health goals and responding to the diverse needs of nations around the world.