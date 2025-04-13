Giza Pyramids Attract 15,000 Visitors In Single Day Amid Development Drive

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) The Giza Pyramids archaeological area welcomed approximately 15,000 visitors on Saturday-both Egyptians and international tourists-marking a 25% increase compared to the first day of the trial run and the highest daily turnout since the launch of the site's development project.

The milestone was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Sunday to review progress on the ongoing upgrades at the Pyramids complex and the revitalization of the adjacent Nazlet El-Semman district as a key tourist hub.

Madbouly underscored the cultural and archaeological significance of the area, calling for sustained prioritization of the project and close collaboration among all relevant ministries and authorities. He emphasized the importance of delivering a seamless, high-quality experience for both local and foreign visitors that reflects Egypt's rich heritage.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathy noted that Saturday's visitor flow was smooth and well-managed, with guests entering through the Cairo-Fayoum Road gate and moving comfortably along designated pathways. He said the trial operation is being closely monitored, allowing officials to analyze visitor behavior in real time, refine logistics, and respond quickly to any emerging issues.

Fathy added that the development has been carried out with sensitivity to the site's archaeological and cultural value. Enhancements are designed not only to improve the visitor journey but also to create a lasting impression that encourages repeat visits and international word-of-mouth promotion.

To further support the initiative, feedback from tour guides and site staff is being collected and addressed collaboratively by the Tourism Ministry and partner entities to ensure any concerns are swiftly resolved.

Cabinet Spokesman Mohamed El-Homsany stated that the meeting also reviewed the operation of key infrastructure components, including the new Visitor Center, electric shuttle buses, and the regulation of tourist buses and animal use within the archaeological site.

Discussions also focused on transforming Nazlet El-Semman into a model tourist destination, fully integrated with the Giza Plateau. The broader development vision includes sustainable tourism promotion, increased hotel capacity, and alignment with the needs of the local community-particularly ahead of the long-anticipated opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The strategic plan for Nazlet El-Semman is anchored in two main pillars. The first is urban revitalization, which involves rehabilitating and repurposing buildings in line with the district's historic character, improving façades, and restoring the original urban layout. The second pillar emphasizes safeguarding the archaeological integrity of the site, including facilitating discoveries along the ancient causeway and around the Valley Temple, while ensuring development activities do not compromise historical value.

Other components under review included visitor experience improvements, site management strategies, architectural upgrades, and tourism marketing initiatives designed to solidify the Pyramids' status as a world-class heritage destination.