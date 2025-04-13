Egyptian Drug Authority, Abbott Discuss Localizing Pharmaceutical Production

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA), Ali Ghamrawy, held an extensive meeting with representatives from global healthcare company Abbott to review the latest developments in localizing the production of key pharmaceutical products in Egypt.

The discussions focused on executive steps required to implement the localization plan, evaluating actions taken so far, and addressing ongoing challenges related to technology transfer and the launch of local manufacturing. The meeting also explored innovative solutions to overcome pricing hurdles that could affect the production rollout.

Ghamrawy emphasized the importance of adhering to the proposed timeline to ensure the timely start of local production. He noted that advancing the plan would significantly improve the availability of essential medications in Egypt and support the local market.

He affirmed the EDA's full commitment to supporting Abbott in overcoming any obstacles during the implementation phase, commending the ongoing constructive cooperation between the Authority and the company.

Ghamrawy also stressed the need for continued coordination to achieve self-sufficiency in pharmaceutical production and strengthen national capacities in line with a modern, sustainable pharmaceutical industry.

This initiative forms part of the EDA's broader strategy to enhance collaboration with industry partners, localize priority pharmaceutical products for Egyptian citizens under the national localization plan, attract further investment, and expand Egypt's pharmaceutical market. The strategy also aims to promote the export of Egyptian-made medicines to regional markets, particularly across Africa.