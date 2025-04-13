PM Madbouly, Al-Mansour Group Discuss Launching $150M Automotive Factories In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly met on Sunday with senior officials from Al-Mansour Automotive Group to discuss the company's plans to establish two new factories-one for vehicles and another for automotive filters. The meeting, held at the government's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, was attended by Kamel Al-Wazir, Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Transport and Industry, Al-Mansour Group Chairperson Mohamed Mansour, CEO Ankush Arora, and several other officials.

Madbouly reiterated the state's commitment to supporting the industrial sector, particularly the automotive industry, by offering incentives and streamlining procedures to attract local and foreign investment. He emphasized that Egypt's political leadership considers the localisation of vehicle manufacturing a national priority, aligning with broader goals to boost economic development and increase exports.

Al-Wazir confirmed that the Ministry of Industry is fully committed to supporting Al-Mansour Group, noting the ministry's readiness to address any challenges facing the establishment of the new factory. He also praised the diversity of vehicles planned for production, which reflects the project's strategic significance for the sector.

During the meeting, Mohamed Mansour expressed appreciation for the government's infrastructure development, especially in the New Administrative Capital, and praised Egypt's resilience in navigating global and regional economic challenges. He noted that the state's focus on industrial growth provides confidence and momentum for investors in the sector.







Mansour shared key details about the two upcoming projects: the first is a new automotive manufacturing facility in New October City, while the second is a vehicle filters factory in 10th of Ramadan City. Together, the two factories represent a total investment of $150m, marking a significant step toward enhancing Egypt's industrial capabilities in the automotive field.

He revealed that Al-Mansour Group has signed a land usufruct agreement with the General Authority for Land Ports, Dry Ports, and Logistics Areas to establish the automotive facility through the group's new industrial arm, Mansour Manufacturing for Transportation Means. The factory in New October City will produce various types of vehicles and is set to begin operations in the third quarter of 2026 with an initial capacity of 50,000 units annually. Production is expected to double in a second phase to 100,000 units per year, with a local content rate exceeding 45%. The facility will span 47,500 square meters within a total land area of 126,000 square meters.

In parallel, the group is moving forward with the vehicle filters factory in 10th of Ramadan City, reaffirming its commitment to developing feeder industries and localising the production of automotive components. With over $10m invested in cutting-edge equipment, the factory will be capable of producing more than 10 million filters annually, catering to a wide range of vehicles and creating substantial export potential.

Mansour concluded by stressing that investment in the automotive sector is now a strategic imperative for Egypt. He noted that collaboration with global automotive leaders will be essential in transferring expertise, supporting local manufacturing, and accelerating the growth of Egypt's automotive industry.

Ankush Arora, CEO of Al-Mansour Automotive Group, expressed his appreciation for the government's efforts to foster a supportive environment for the growth of the automotive and spare parts industries. He commended the state's adoption of policies that encourage local manufacturing, noting that such support enhances companies' ability to execute their projects and strengthens Egypt's position as a regional hub for car production.

During the meeting, it was noted that the two projects represent some of the largest private-sector investments in Egypt's automotive sector to date. They align closely with the government's strategy to boost domestic vehicle manufacturing, develop feeder industries, and expand local component production with an eye toward increasing export capacity. Together, the projects are expected to generate approximately 10,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. They also offer a meaningful platform for training and preparing skilled Egyptian professionals, contributing to long-term economic development and paving the way toward self-sufficiency in the automotive industry.

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Madbouly commended Al-Mansour Automotive Group for its continued commitment to supporting the development of Egypt's automotive sector. He reaffirmed the government's backing for the company's expansion plans and expressed optimism for further investments that would help position Egypt as a leading player in the global automotive market.