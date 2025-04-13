How Fit Is Donald Trump? Blood Glucose, Lipid Profile, And Cholesterol Levels Of US President Revealed

MENAFN - Live Mint) Donald Trump is 'fully fit' to perform duties, the White House physician said in the US President's first physical exam report released on April 13. The report cites Trump's 'frequent victories' in golf tournaments as evidence of his robust health.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardia , pulmonary, neurological and general physical function," said the report by White House physician US Navy Captain Sean Barbella released, two days after Trump underwent a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

| US allies are sitting out Trump's trade war with China

"His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being," it reads.

"As promised on Friday, President Trump's Annual Physical Examination Results," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said sharing thr report.

The report is the most detailed information on the health of Trump, 78, since he returned to the White House in January as the oldest person to assume the US presidency.

The report also noted that Trump has scarring on his right ear, the result of a gunshot wound he suffered when a would-be assassin fired at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year. The report said his hearing was normal.

Trump's campaign released a report after the assassination attempt last year concluding the injuries were superficial.

Here are key details in the report:

President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function Statistics:

Age: 78 years, 10 months

Height: 75 inches

Weight: 224 Pounds

Resting Heart Rate: 62 beats per minute

Blood Pressure: 128/74 mmHg

Pulse Oximetry: 99% on room air

| Trump says 'no Tariff exception announced' and 'no country off the hook'

Temperature: 98.6 Fahrenheit

Diagnostic Summary

Eyes: Normal visual acuity

Head/Ears/Nose/Throat: Examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound. Hearing was normal.

Pulmonary: Lungs were clear on examination.

Cardiac: Cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds

Neurological: A comprehensive neurological examination no abnormalities in his mental status.

Lipid Panel

Total Cholesterol: 140 mg/dL

Triglyceride: 56 mg/dL

HDL: 77 mg dL

CBC

White Blood Cells: 44 K/μL

Hemoglobin : 14.5 g/μL

Platelets: 229 K/μL

Metabolic Panel

Glucose fasting: 89.7 mg/dL

Creatinine: 0.89 mg/dL

Vitamin B12: 486 pg/ML

TSH: 1.41 μLU/ml

Past Medical History

His medical history is notable for well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, seasoned allergies, a history of COVID-19 infection , well-managed rosacea, actinic keratosis, benign nevi, diverticulosis and a benign colon polyp.

| Majority of Americans say Trump is failing on economy and inflation: New poll Surgical History

Appendectomy at age of 11

Bilateral cataract surgery

Social History

Lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.

(With agency inputs)