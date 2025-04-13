How Fit Is Donald Trump? Blood Glucose, Lipid Profile, And Cholesterol Levels Of US President Revealed
"President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardia , pulmonary, neurological and general physical function," said the report by White House physician US Navy Captain Sean Barbella released, two days after Trump underwent a routine physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.Also Read | US allies are sitting out Trump's trade war with China
"His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being," it reads.
"As promised on Friday, President Trump's Annual Physical Examination Results," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said sharing thr report.
The report is the most detailed information on the health of Trump, 78, since he returned to the White House in January as the oldest person to assume the US presidency.
The report also noted that Trump has scarring on his right ear, the result of a gunshot wound he suffered when a would-be assassin fired at him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year. The report said his hearing was normal.
Trump's campaign released a report after the assassination attempt last year concluding the injuries were superficial.
Here are key details in the report:President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological and general physical function Statistics:
Age: 78 years, 10 months
Height: 75 inches
Weight: 224 Pounds
Resting Heart Rate: 62 beats per minute
Blood Pressure: 128/74 mmHg
Pulse Oximetry: 99% on room airAlso Read | Trump says 'no Tariff exception announced' and 'no country off the hook'
Temperature: 98.6 FahrenheitDiagnostic Summary
Eyes: Normal visual acuity
Head/Ears/Nose/Throat: Examination of the head, ears, nose, and throat revealed no significant abnormalities with the exception of scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound. Hearing was normal.
Pulmonary: Lungs were clear on examination.
Cardiac: Cardiac examination revealed a regular rate and rhythm with normal heart sounds
Neurological: A comprehensive neurological examination no abnormalities in his mental status.Lipid Panel
Total Cholesterol: 140 mg/dL
Triglyceride: 56 mg/dL
HDL: 77 mg dLCBC
White Blood Cells: 44 K/μL
Hemoglobin : 14.5 g/μL
Platelets: 229 K/μL
Metabolic Panel
Glucose fasting: 89.7 mg/dL
Creatinine: 0.89 mg/dL
Vitamin B12: 486 pg/ML
TSH: 1.41 μLU/mlPast Medical History
His medical history is notable for well-controlled hypercholesterolemia, seasoned allergies, a history of COVID-19 infection , well-managed rosacea, actinic keratosis, benign nevi, diverticulosis and a benign colon polyp.Also Read | Majority of Americans say Trump is failing on economy and inflation: New poll Surgical History
Appendectomy at age of 11
Bilateral cataract surgerySocial History
Lifelong abstinence from tobacco and alcohol.
(With agency inputs)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment