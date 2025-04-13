Monster Energy's Dan Ige Defeats Sean Woodson At UFC 314 In Miami

MENAFN - PR Newswire) UFC 314: Volkanovski vs. Lopes was contested in front of a live crowd of 18,287 spectators inside the sold-out Kaseya Center in Miami. The event featured five fights on the Main Card and was broadcast on ESPN as pay-per-view programming. The prelims streamed on the ESPN+ platform.

Monster Energy's Ige (19-9) stepped into the Octagon on Saturday night looking to recover from a loss to Lerone Murphy at UFC 308 in October 2024.

Ige's opponent, 32-year-old Sean Woodson (13-2-1) from St. Louis, Missouri, came to Miami undefeated for his past seven fights, having most recently beaten Fernando Padilla at a UFC Fight Night in December 2024. Would his rise continue in Miami? Not if Ige had anything to say about it!

From the start, the fight between Ige and Woodson unfolded primarily as a striking match. Both fighters landed shots with Woodson capitalizing on his reach advantage while Ige found openings for consequential strikes to gain an edge on the scorecards during the first two rounds.

At the beginning of Round 3, Ige stunned Woodson by landing an overhand left hand with disorienting effect. When Woodson attempted to seize the Hawaiian's leg in a failed takedown attempt, Ige proceeded to land hard shots to the head until it was all over. At 1:12 minutes of the third round, referee Andrew Glenn stopped the contest, pronouncing Ige the winner by TKO.

"It's great. It's been over a year since I won. I keep going down over and over and over again, but I keep getting up," said Monster Energy's Ige in Miami, adding: "I started to find my way in Round 2, and in Round 3, I found the finish."

What's next for Dan Ige now that he's back in the victory column? Stay tuned!

