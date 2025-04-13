Impacful LLC Unveils Kairos IMS: Revolutionizing Health And Human Services Nonprofits

"Kairos IMS redefines the future for nonprofits, empowering them with cutting-edge tools to fuel social impact and transform community care like never before."

- Germane Smith-Baugh, CEO Urban League of Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On April 29th, Microsoft and Impacful LLC will present nonprofit CEOs nationwide with Kairos IMS , a revolutionary case management solution tailored specifically for nonprofits. Set for national release in June, Kairos IMS will be available both on-premises and as a SaaS (Software as a Service) subscription.

Through a strategic collaboration with Microsoft, qualifying nonprofits can access this powerful tool at no cost. Kairos IMS is positioning itself to cater to organizations of all sizes, offering customizable solutions that align with their unique operational needs.

"Kairos represents a significant leap forward for nonprofits in the health and human services arena," stated Darrell Booker of the Nonprofit Tech Acceleration for Black and African American Communities. "It not only streamlines processes but amplifies the profound impact these organizations have on their communities. Kairos is more than a tool; it's a catalyst for social transformation."

A venture born from the collaboration between iBridge LLC and the Urban League of Broward County, Impacful LLC has fused profound nonprofit insights with top-tier digital innovation to create Kairos IMS.

"Kairos is more than just a management tool; it's a transformational platform that supports a wide range of non-profits in achieving their missions more effectively," said Desh Urs, Founder and CEO of iBridge LLC. "With the added power of Microsoft Fabric, Kairos delivers tailored insights and intelligent automation that drive real-world impact."

Unparalleled Advantages for Nonprofits

Crafted initially to support Urban Leagues nationwide, Kairos IMS extends its benefits across the nonprofit spectrum through enhanced client management and comprehensive task tracking, thereby elevating efficiency and productivity. With customizable workflows and integrated data management, nonprofits can tailor their processes and make informed, strategic decisions.

“Kairos IMS isn't simply a product; it's an embodiment of a visionary partnership dedicated to empowering nonprofits. It stands at the intersection of innovation and purpose, lighting the way for unprecedented societal impact,” stated Germain Smith-Baugh, President and CEO of the Urban League of Broward County. "Kairos empowers non-profit organizations to focus on what truly matters – their mission.”

