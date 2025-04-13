403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the assaults targeted two refugee camps, Zamzam and Abu Shorouk, in the Sudanese city of El Fasher.
KUWAIT - Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi and his accompanying delegation, will arrive in Kuwait Monday, on a state visit to hold official talks with His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call from his Iranian peer Abbas Araghchi on the deep-seated relations between the two countries.
BAGHDAD - Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber headed the his country's side at the 9th joint Kuwaiti-Iraqi technical legal committee meeting on demarcation of maritime borders beyond the 162 mark.
KUWAIT - Acting Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Marwa Al-Juaidan affirmed the Ministry's ongoing commitment to enhancing the regulatory and supervisory environment for companies operating in accordance with Islamic Sharia.
RAMALLAH - Namaa Charity, part of Kuwait Social Reform Society, carried out an emergency campaign to distribute water to disaster-stricken Gazan families.
KUWAIT - Kuwaiti and Italian shooters took lead in the "Skeet" contest as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix.
KUWAIT - Minister of Justice, Nasser Al-Sumait announced that Kuwait is preparing to host the 6th session of the Government Forum on Combating Human Trafficking.
GAZA - Israeli occupation's airstrikes put 36 hospitals out of service since the beginning of its aggression on Gaza Strip, Gaza government media office said.
GAZA - The Israeli occupation army bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, resulting in extensive damage to one of its main buildings.
RIYADH - Chris Wright, US Secretary of Energy, said that his country was to sign an agreement on the peaceful usage of nuclear energy and its civilian technological applications.
BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed his country's commitment to cooperation and the need to maintain multilateral trading system to keep global industrial and supply chain stable amid rising trade wars. (end)
