Kuwaiti, Italian Shooters Take Lead At His Highness Amir International Shooting Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti and Italian shooters took lead in the "Skeet" contest on Sunday as part of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah International Shooting Grand Prix.
Kuwait's Mansour Al-Rashidi accompanied by Italy's Palmucci Valerior hit 74 targets out of 75, following by Kuwait's Abdulaziz Al-Mandil, Mohammad Awwad and Mohammad Al-Daihani, and Italy's Marco Sablone hit 72. In women's contest, Finland's Marjut Heinonen came first hitting 74 targets followed by Kazakhstan's Olga Khailova 72 and Italy's Eleonora Ruta 67.
The men and women's contests will continue on Monday with a second round of 50 targets to determine the first six positions in each contest for the final rounds.
The head of the tournament and secretary of Kuwait Shooting Sport Club (KSSC) Obaid Al-Osaimi said in remarks to reporters that the first day of the game witnessed high technical levels in the two contests.
He stated that the championship has become one of the most important international games as 220 shooters from 18 Arab and foreign countries are taking part in event, which was officially inaugurated on Saturday. (end) aah
