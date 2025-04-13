403
Chinese Pres. Assures Commitment To Cooperation In Light Of Trade War
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 13 (KUNA) - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday affirmed his country's commitment to cooperation and the need to maintain multilateral trading system to keep global industrial and supply chain stable amid rising trade wars.
Xi made the remarks in a signed article title, "building on past achievements and making new advances in pursuit of shared goals," that was published on Monday by the Nhan Dan Newspaper of Vietnam, ahead of the 75th diplomatic anniversary visit.
"Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and a cooperative international environment," said Xi.
"We should properly manage differences and safeguard peace and stability in our region."
He also mentioned that the settling of the maritime issue in the Beibu Gulf should be settled through consultation and negotiation.
Adding, China and Vietnam should strengthen their efforts on all fronts with their communities for a shared future in order to contribute peace, stability and prosperity in Asia and the rest of the
