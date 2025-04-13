Honoring Former Representative John Lafalce

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Governor Kathy Hochul today announced flags on state buildings will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 14, in honor of former New York State representative, John LaFalce.

“John LaFalce had a profound influence on my early career, recruiting me from a large DC firm to serve as his Legislative Counsel on Capitol Hill and putting me on the path to a lifetime of public service,” Governor Hochulsaid.“A true champion for Western New York, John cared deeply about his constituents and worked tirelessly to bring transformative projects home to the district he loved. My thoughts are with his wife Pat, his son Martin, and all who loved him.”

John won his first election to the New York State Senate in 1971, then moved to the State Assembly in 1973. He then won election to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served three different districts from 1975 to 2003.

