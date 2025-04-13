Morocco: Oman Commends Pioneering Role Of His Majesty (HM) The King In Promoting Peace, Security & Stability

The Sultanate of Oman commended on Sunday the pioneering role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI in strengthening the foundations of peace, security and stability across the African continent, in line with the aspirations of its peoples for progress and development.

The position was expressed by the Sultanate of Oman during the 7th Moroccan-Omani Joint Commission, held in Muscat and co-chaired by Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, and his Omani counterpart, Badr Bin Hamad Bin Hamoud Al Busaidi.

Oman's position affirms the regional and international recognition of the efforts of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God glorify Him, in supporting economic and social development in Africa.

