Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From April 14 To April 18, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are gearing up for a dynamic week from April 14 to April 18, 2025, with Brazil's economic indicators taking center stage alongside key and second-tier economic releases from major global economies.
The week kicks off Monday with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, paired with Japan's Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, and the U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations.
Tuesday highlights Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index, complemented by the U.K.'s Unemployment Rate and Average Earnings, and the U.S. NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.
Wednesday features Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, alongside the U.K.'s CPI data and the U.S. Retail Sales and Industrial Production.
Thursday focuses on Brazil's markets being closed for Good Friday (observed early), with key global releases like the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and the Eurozone's ECB Interest Rate Decision.
Friday sees Brazil closed for Good Friday, with many global markets, including the U.K., U.S., and Eurozone, also shut, limiting major data releases.
Brazil's economic data could shape Latin American market sentiment, while critical global indicators provide catalysts for volatilit early in the week.
Economic Calendar for the Week from April 14 to April 18, 2025
Monday, April 14, 2025
Brazil
07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout
Japan
00:30 AM – Capacity Utilization (MoM) (Feb) (Prev: 4.5%)
00:30 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Feb) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.5%)
United States
11:00 AM – Consumer Inflation Expectations (Mar) (Prev: 3.1%)
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Brazil
07:00 AM – IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.0%)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Feb) (Cons: 5.7%, Prev: 5.8%)
02:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Feb) (Cons: 4.4%, Prev: 4.4%)
United States
08:30 AM – NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Apr) (Cons: -14.80, Prev: -20.00)
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Brazil
13:30 PM – Foreign Exchange Flows (Prev: 3.467B)
United Kingdom
02:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Mar) (Cons: 2.7%, Prev: 2.8%)
02:00 AM – Core CPI (YoY) (Mar) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 3.5%)
United States
08:30 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.4%, Prev: 0.2%)
09:15 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -0.2%, Prev: 0.7%)
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Brazil
All Day – Holiday: Good Friday (observed early)
Eurozone
09:15 AM – ECB Interest Rate Decision (Apr) (Cons: 2.40%, Prev: 2.65%)
United States
08:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 225K, Prev: 223K)
08:30 AM – Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (Apr) (Cons: 3.1, Prev: 12.5)
Friday, April 18, 2025
Brazil
All Day – Holiday: Good Friday
