Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From April 14 To April 18, 2025


2025-04-13 03:18:40
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are gearing up for a dynamic week from April 14 to April 18, 2025, with Brazil's economic indicators taking center stage alongside key and second-tier economic releases from major global economies.

The week kicks off Monday with Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout, paired with Japan's Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization, and the U.S. Consumer Inflation Expectations.

Tuesday highlights Brazil's IGP-10 Inflation Index, complemented by the U.K.'s Unemployment Rate and Average Earnings, and the U.S. NY Empire State Manufacturing Index.

Wednesday features Brazil's Foreign Exchange Flows, alongside the U.K.'s CPI data and the U.S. Retail Sales and Industrial Production.

Thursday focuses on Brazil's markets being closed for Good Friday (observed early), with key global releases like the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index, and the Eurozone's ECB Interest Rate Decision.



Friday sees Brazil closed for Good Friday, with many global markets, including the U.K., U.S., and Eurozone, also shut, limiting major data releases.

Brazil's economic data could shape Latin American market sentiment, while critical global indicators provide catalysts for volatilit early in the week.
Economic Calendar for the Week from April 14 to April 18, 2025
Monday, April 14, 2025
Brazil

07:25 AM – BCB Focus Market Readout

Japan

00:30 AM – Capacity Utilization (MoM) (Feb) (Prev: 4.5%)

00:30 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Feb) (Cons: 2.5%, Prev: 2.5%)

United States

11:00 AM – Consumer Inflation Expectations (Mar) (Prev: 3.1%)
Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Brazil

07:00 AM – IGP-10 Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.0%)

United Kingdom

02:00 AM – Average Earnings Index +Bonus (Feb) (Cons: 5.7%, Prev: 5.8%)

02:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Feb) (Cons: 4.4%, Prev: 4.4%)

United States

08:30 AM – NY Empire State Manufacturing Index (Apr) (Cons: -14.80, Prev: -20.00)
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Brazil

13:30 PM – Foreign Exchange Flows (Prev: 3.467B)

United Kingdom

02:00 AM – CPI (YoY) (Mar) (Cons: 2.7%, Prev: 2.8%)

02:00 AM – Core CPI (YoY) (Mar) (Cons: 3.4%, Prev: 3.5%)

United States

08:30 AM – Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.4%, Prev: 0.2%)

09:15 AM – Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: -0.2%, Prev: 0.7%)
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Brazil

All Day – Holiday: Good Friday (observed early)

Eurozone

09:15 AM – ECB Interest Rate Decision (Apr) (Cons: 2.40%, Prev: 2.65%)

United States

08:30 AM – Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 225K, Prev: 223K)

08:30 AM – Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index (Apr) (Cons: 3.1, Prev: 12.5)
Friday, April 18, 2025
Brazil

All Day – Holiday: Good Friday

MENAFN13042025007421016031ID1109424784

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search