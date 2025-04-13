In A First, India Shoots Down Drones With Laser Weapon, Joins Elite League Of Nations: Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) India has joined an elite club of top tier nations alongside the United States, China and Russia as it has developed a new that can shoot down fixed-wing drones and swarm drones. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has successfully developed the weapon that uses a high-energy 30-kilowatt laser beam to shoot down such drones.

The DRDO has successfully conducted the trial of Mk-II(A) Laser- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) at the National Open Air Range (NOAR) in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. According to an ANI report quoting DRDO officials, the trial enables DRDO to master the technology of disabling missiles, drones and smaller projectiles.

Watch the video here:The Mk-II(A) DEW system

The Mk-II(A) DEW system has been developed indegenously. During the trial, the full capability of the weapon was showcased by engaging the fixed-wing drones at long range, thwarting a multiple drone attacks and destroying enemy surveillance sensors and antennae.

The lightning speed of engagement, the precision and the lethality delivered to the target within few seconds made it the most potent Counter Drone System, reported ANI.

The system was developed by DRDO's Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), Hyderabad, in collaboration with LRDE, IRDE, DLRL and academic institutions and Indian industries.

How does the DRDO laser weapon work?

Once detected by a radar or by its inbuilt Electro Optic (EO) system, laser-DEW can engage targets at the speed of light and use an intense beam of powerful light (Laser Beam) to cut through the target, leading to structural failure or more impactful results if the warhead is targeted. This type of cutting-edge weaponry has the potential to revolutionize the battlespace by reducing the reliance on expensive ammunition while also lowering the risk of collateral damage.

The DEW will soon be replacing traditional kinetic weapons and missile defence systems due to its ease of operation and cost-effectiveness. The requirement for cost-effective defence solutions to offset the low-cost drone attacks is driving the adoption of DEWs by military organisations worldwide. The cost of firing it for a few seconds is equivalent to the cost of a couple of litres of petrol. Therefore, it has the potential to be a long-term & low-cost alternative to defeat the target.

“This is just the beginning of the journey. The synergy that this lab has achieved with other DRDO labs, industry and academia, I am sure we will reach our destination soon... We are also working on other high energy systems like high energy microwaves, electromagnetic pulse. So we are working on a number of technologies that will give us Star Wars capability. What you saw today was one of the components of Star Wars technologies,” DRDO chairperson Samir V Kamat was quoted as saying by ANI.

