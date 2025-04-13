US Can Revoke, Deny Your Visa If You Support Antisemitism On Social Media

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin using social media activity and physical harassment of Jewish individuals as grounds for denying immigration benefits. This new policy, which took effect immediately, targets individuals applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students, and those affiliated with educational institutions involved in antisemitic activity.

Executive Orders and enforcement

The decision is in line with President Donald Trump's executive orders on combating antisemitism , including measures to protect the US from foreign threats and terrorist sympathisers.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emphasised that the enforcement of this policy aims to block extremists from entering or staying in the US, particularly those associated with groups known for antisemitic ideologies such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at the DHS, stated,“There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world's terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here.”

Social Media activity as a factor

USCIS will now evaluate applicants' social media content when considering their immigration benefit requests. The agency will focus on any endorsements or support for antisemitic terrorism, violent antisemitic ideologies, or terrorist organisations. If any such content is found, it will be treated as a negative factor in the USCIS's discretionary analysis.

This policy is designed to ensure that individuals who promote antisemitic violence and terrorism are not granted entry to the US, as stated by McLaughlin:““Sec. Noem has made it clear that anyone who thinks they can come to America and hide behind the First Amendment to advocate for anti-Semitic violence and terrorism – think again. You are not welcome here.”

This policy will affect anyone seeking to enter the US or stay in the country who has engaged in antisemitic behavior.

This move underscores the administration's efforts to protect the US from what it perceives as a growing threat of antisemitic extremism and terrorist influence.

