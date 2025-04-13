Video Of Donald Trump, Elon Musk In Blue Jumpers 'Making Shoes' Go Viral, Sends Internet Into Frenzy

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the US-China tariff war, artificial intelligence (AI) generated videos showing“re-industrialisation” in America are going viral on social media.

These videos mocking Americans began surfacing after US President Donald Trump imposed high tariffs on China.

In one of the many Chinese AI videos, Donald Trump and Tesla owner Elon Musk are seen in blue jumpsuits as they manufacture sneakers at a Nike factory. Another video featured US Vice President JD Vance working at an iPhone assembly line.

The viral video showed JD Vance wearing a red cap without the signature“MAGA" on it, in an apparent jibe at the new tariff policy and Donald Trump's“Make America Great Again" slogan.

| India now makes 1 in 5 iPhones as Apple production climbs to $22 billion

Chinese state media and officials have circulated these AI videos, amplifying the country's dig at Trump's MAGA rhetoric. The video was also re-shared by Hong Kong-based PhoenixTV.

These viral videos portrayed a future where obese Americans would have to work in factories amid skyrocketing production costs. The AI videos didn't even spare American superheroes like The Hulk and Captain America, who were seen tailoring at a factory.

Check out the compilation of viral Chinese AI videos here:| China Says US Tariff Break a 'Small Step' to Fixing Mistake Here's how netizens reacted:

Netizens found the AI videos hilarious and said that with Trump's tariff, it's just“satire writing itself”.

“America's reindustrialization feels like watching a high school quarterback try to relive his glory days-slow, overhyped, and set to Avengers music. Meanwhile, China's in the comments with memes, popcorn, and a scoreboard. It's satire writing itself,” a user said.

A user said,“This is hilarious,” while another added,“oh this is brutal!”

“They nailed the average size of Americans well done,” quipped a user.

“The other side of the coin is what producing everything yourself really means,” highlighted a user.

“So Chow Chow Party is admitting that it does run slave shops in CHINA,” a user claimed.

“Those jobs are only done by human because robot cost more than 10 years of salary in China. In America, they will be done by robot,” added another user.

| 'Correct mistakes': China calls upon US to 'completely cancel' reciprocal tariff US-China tariff war

Beijing called upon the US President Donald Trump administration on Sunday to 'completely cancel' the reciprocal tariffs imposed on it, bringing the total levies to 145 per cent, reported AFP.

"We urge the US to.. take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariff' and return to the right path of mutual respect," AFP quoted a commerce ministry spokesperson as saying in a statement, adding "China is now evaluating the impact."

The world's largest economies have been engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war ever since US President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs in April, following escalating the blanket duty on Chinese goods to 145 per cent.

Retaliatory Chinese import tariffs of 125 per cent on US goods took effect Saturday, and Beijing stood defiant against its biggest trade partner.

However, the Trump administration announced a 90-day pause for most countries after the US President's tariffs sent global markets into a tailspin. The US even excluded China from the reprieve.