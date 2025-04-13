Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro's Residence Set On Fire In Arson Attack No Motive Revealed Yet

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro revealed on Sunday (April 13) that an arsonist set fire to the official Governor's Residence in Harrisburg, prompting an emergency evacuation of his family in the early hours of the morning.

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor's Residence,” Shapiro said in a social media post.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

Passover celebrations turn to emergency

Just hours before the fire, Shapiro-who is Jewish-had posted a photo of his family's Passover Seder table , sharing the holiday moment from within the mansion.

Authorities said the Shapiro family was in a different section of the house and were unharmed when the fire broke out.

First responders praised

In a follow-up message, Shapiro expressed gratitude to law enforcement and emergency crews.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

Significant damage reported

The Pennsylvania State Police, who are leading the investigation, confirmed that the fire caused“significant damage to a portion of the residence.”

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” the agency said in a statement.“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson.”

No motive revealed yet

Officials have not provided a motive behind the attack. Investigators are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

2028 speculation

Shapiro, a Democrat from a key swing state, is widely seen as a potential candidate for the 2028 presidential race.

The Governor divides his time between the Harrisburg mansion and his personal home in Abington, roughly 100 miles away.

