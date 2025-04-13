Katy Perry, Gayle King And 4 Other Women Head To The 'Edge Of Space' On April 14 - Not Quite A Space Tour, Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) Pop icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and four other women are set to lift off on Blue Origin's next crewed mission - a suborbital flight that will take them to the edge of space. But what exactly does that mean, and how is it different from a full-fledged trip to space?

Here's everything you need to know about the brief but breathtaking journey.

What is the "Edge of Space"?

The "edge of space" typically refers to the Kármán line, which lies about 100 kilometers (62 miles) above Earth's surface. It's considered the boundary between Earth's atmosphere and outer space .

Jeff Bezos ' Blue Origin 's New Shepard rocket is designed to cross this line briefly, allowing passengers to experience weightlessness and see the curvature of the Earth.

How is it different from a space tour?

Unlike orbital spaceflights (like those taken to the International Space Station), this trip is suborbital - meaning it won't circle the Earth. Instead, the rocket will blast straight up, coast at its highest point just beyond the Kármán line, and then fall back down under parachutes.

In other words:

No orbit

No extended stay in space

No space food required

It's space, but short and sweet.

How long will it last?

The entire flight will last about 10 minutes - including:

3–4 minutes of weightlessness

A few minutes of panoramic views through giant windows

A parachute-assisted descent and safe landing in the West Texas desert

Who else is going?

In addition to Perry and King, the all-female crew includes: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez.

The mission marks Blue Origin's first all-female crew.

Meet the all-female NS-31 Blue Origin crewAisha Bowe

A former NASA rocket scientist turned entrepreneur, Aisha Bowe is the CEO of STEMBoard and founder of LINGO. Of Bahamian heritage, she champions STEM education for underserved communities and hopes her journey from community college to space inspire s young dreamers worldwide.

Amanda Nguyễn

Amanda is a Harvard-educated bioastronautics researcher and Nobel Peace Prize nominee for her advocacy work with sexual assault survivors. As the first Vietnamese and Southeast Asian woman astronaut, her flight highlights science as a force for peace and reconciliation.

Gayle King

Renowned journalist and CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King joins the mission with a passion for pushing personal boundaries. A powerful storyteller, King says she's“stepping out of her comfort zone” for this once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

Katy Perry

Global pop icon and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Katy Perry brings star power to the mission. Known for her philanthropy and work with underserved youth through the Firework Foundation, she hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to aim high.

Kerianne Flynn

From fashion to film, Kerianne Flynn has dedicated herself to nonprofit service and storytelling. As a producer of documentaries about women's history and equality, she views spaceflight as another form of exploration - one that she hopes will inspire her son and future generations.

Lauren Sánchez

An accomplished pilot, journalist, and Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, Lauren Sánchez is no stranger to breaking barriers. Founder of Black Ops Aviation and author of a bestselling children's book about space, she's using her platform to spark curiosity in the next generation of explorers.

Together, these six women represent a unique mix of science, media, activism, and adventure - and are poised to make history on Blue Origin's NS-31.

Livestream: Available on Blue Origin 's website, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter).

Coverage Start Time: April 14, at 7:00 a.m. CDT/5.30 pm IST on April 15.