Athens Investigates Naval Cadets Over Offensive Slogans Against Türkiye

MENAFN - AzerNews) A group of Greek naval cadets has been disciplined following an internal investigation into their chanting of anti-Türkiye slogans during Greece's March 25 Independence Day parade in Athens. The inquiry, which lasted three weeks, concluded with disciplinary actions against those involved, according to Greek media reports.

While no cadets were expelled, those found most responsible received 20-day detention sentences, and others were given lighter punishments.

The incident, involving naval trainees shouting offensive slogans against Türkiye during the national celebration, provoked a strong reaction from Ankara.

Officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the chants, calling them“unacceptable” and accusing them of undermining efforts to normalize Turkish-Greek relations. They described the slogans as“impertinent” and confirmed that a formal explanation was requested from Greek authorities.

Meanwhile, Greek government officials sought to distance themselves from the incident. One unnamed official stated that "strength is not demonstrated through slogans," signaling disapproval of the cadets' actions.