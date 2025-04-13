Athens Investigates Naval Cadets Over Offensive Slogans Against Türkiye

Athens Investigates Naval Cadets Over Offensive Slogans Against Türkiye
While no cadets were expelled, those found most responsible received 20-day detention sentences, and others were given lighter punishments.
The incident, involving naval trainees shouting offensive slogans against Türkiye during the national celebration, provoked a strong reaction from Ankara.
Officials from the Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the chants, calling them“unacceptable” and accusing them of undermining efforts to normalize Turkish-Greek relations. They described the slogans as“impertinent” and confirmed that a formal explanation was requested from Greek authorities.
Meanwhile, Greek government officials sought to distance themselves from the incident. One unnamed official stated that "strength is not demonstrated through slogans," signaling disapproval of the cadets' actions.
