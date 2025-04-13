Putin Must Agree To Full And Immediate Ceasefire Without Conditions Starmer

MENAFN - UkrinForm) UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has responded to Russia's missile strike on Sumy, stating that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin must agree to a "full and immediate" ceasefire.

According to Ukrinform, he made the statement on social media platform X .

"I'm appalled at Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy and my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time," Starmer said.

He stressed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had shown his commitment to peace.

"Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions," Starmer said.

On April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the missile strike on Sumy on April 13 killed 32 people and injured 99 others, including 11 children.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Ukraine was sharing detailed information about the attack with its partners and international institutions and urged all capitals and headquarters to react strongly to this crime.

Photo: PA