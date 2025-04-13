Scholz On Sumy Strike: Such Attacks Reveal Russia's True 'Readiness' For Peace

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Germany strongly condemns the Russian missile strike on civilians in central Sumy and demands that Russia put an end to its campaign of terror.

Acting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz commented on Russia's missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Sumy in a post on X , according to Ukrinform.

"The pictures from Sumy, where Russian missiles killed innocent civilians on Palm Sunday, are horrific. [...] Germany condemns this barbaric attack in the strongest possible terms. Such Russian attacks reveal the truth about Russia's alleged readiness for peace. Instead of a readiness for peace, we see that Russia is mercilessly continuing its war of aggression against Ukraine. This war must end, and Russia must finally agree to a comprehensive ceasefire. We are working towards these aims together with our European and international partners," Scholz said.

He added that the thoughts of Germany's friends are with the families of the victims and the injured.

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles.

According to the latest data, the number of those injured in the missile strike has risen to 99, including 11 children. Thirty-two people were killed.