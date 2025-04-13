Ukraine's General Staff: Russia Will Face Harsh Response For Strikes On Sumy, Civilian Deaths

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has promised a harsh response to Russia for the missile strikes on Sumy on April 13, which resulted in dozens of casualties.

The General Staff made this statement on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Having failed to achieve strategic success on the battlefield, the enemy once again resorts to its usual tactics -- waging war against the civilian population in blatant violation of international law, the laws and customs of war. Russia once again shows that it is not seeking peace. Its goal is to spread fear. But Russia will receive only our fury and inevitable retribution," the statement said.

The military stressed that the response would be severe.

"We will destroy the occupiers, their military facilities, weapons, and equipment -- wherever they may be. Russian war crimes have no statute of limitations. The perpetrators must face well-deserved punishment," the statement read.

On April 13, Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. According to the latest data, 34 people were killed and 117 injured in the attack.