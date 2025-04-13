Leaders Of 15 Countries Condemn Russian Missile Strike On Sumy President Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Many world leaders, diplomats, and ordinary people have already expressed their condolences to Ukraine and condemned the Russian missile strike on Sumy on April 13.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address , Ukrinform reports.

According to Zelensky, as of now, 34 people have been confirmed killed. 117 people were injured, including children, among them, a baby girl born in 2025.

“Doctors and all medical workers are doing everything they can to help and save as many lives as possible. I am grateful to all the emergency services who were on the scene within minutes and began rescue operations. The strike hit right in the heart of the city. On Palm Sunday,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President noted that many heads of state, diplomats, and ordinary people with big hearts expressed their sympathy and condemned the attack.

“There are already statements from the leaders and heads of government of France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Poland, the leadership of the European Union, the Baltic States – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia. I am grateful to the Prime Ministers of Croatia and Bulgaria, the President of Moldova, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the President of Slovakia, the Prime Minister of Sweden. I am confident there will be support from many other leaders as well. I would like to thank everyone who remembers that wars end when the crimes of war are not forgotten – and when the aggressor is met with enough pressure. And that's exactly what's missing right now,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 13, Russian forces struck central Sumy with two ballistic missiles. As of now, 34 people have been reported killed, including two children, and 117 wounded, including 15 children.

Photo: Office of the President