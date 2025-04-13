403
Peekaaboo Kids Introduces Summer 2025 Collection: Effortless Style And Comfort For Young Trendsetters
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 13, 2025 | New Delhi, India - Peekaaboo Kids, a premier destination for children's fashion, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Summer 2025 Collection, now available on This collection combines vibrant designs with comfortable fabrics, ensuring that children aged 1–8 years stay stylish and at ease throughout the summer season.?
Featured Highlights:
Girls' Apparel:
Girls Phoebe Pure Cotton Printed Dress - Purple: A charming dress crafted from soft cotton, featuring a delightful purple hue and playful prints.
Girls Pure Cotton Asymmetrical Colorblock Dress - Orange / Red: A trendy asymmetrical dress that blends vibrant orange and red tones, perfect for making a bold fashion statement.
Girls Jashn High Low Printed top with Sharara set: An elegant ensemble combining a color-blocked peplum top with comfortable sharara pants, ideal for festive occasions.?
Boys' Apparel:
Boys Florida Resort Wear Set - Blue: A relaxed resort wear set featuring a blue shirt and matching shorts, perfect for summer getaways.?
Boys Goa Pure Cotton Printed Clothing Set: A comfortable cotton set with vibrant prints, including a shirt and matching shorts, suitable for everyday adventures.?Peekaaboo Kids
Boys Leo Resort Wear Set - Orange Brown: A stylish resort wear set combining an orange shirt with brown shorts, designed for both comfort and flair.
Each piece in the Summer 2025 Collection is thoughtfully designed with high-quality, breathable fabrics to ensure maximum comfort during the warmer months. The designs reflect a harmonious blend of traditional aesthetics and contemporary trends, catering to the diverse tastes of modern families.?
Special Promotion:
To celebrate the launch, Peekaaboo Kids is offering a special promotion: Get 1 outfit FREE on the purchase of 4 or more products. Customers can avail of this offer by using the code "FreeOutfit" at checkout.?
About Peekaaboo Kids:
Peekaaboo Kids is an Indian children's clothing brand dedicated to creating stylish, comfortable, and affordable apparel for kids aged 1 to 8 years. With a focus on quality fabrics and innovative designs, Peekaaboo Kids aims to make every childhood moment special.?
For More Information:
Website:
Instagram: @peekaabookids
Email: ...
Company :-Peekaaboo Kids
User :- Nisha Arora
Email :...Url :-
