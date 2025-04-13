403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait-Japan Ties.. A Potpourri Of Heritage, Innovation - Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Changing dateline)
OSAKA, April 13 (KUNA) -- Taking part in Osaka's 2025 World Expo reflects deep-seated ties with Japan; a potpourri of heritage and innovation, said Kuwait's Information and Culture Minister Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday.
His remarks to KUNA came after inaugurating Kuwait's pavilion at Osaka's 2025 World Exposition, which in turn opened earlier in the day.
"The pavilion sheds light on Kuwait's role in supporting arts, culture and education, as well as its commitment to backing innovation, entrepreneurship, especially amongst the younger generation.
"Kuwait and Japan are keen on sustaining sturdy friendship and enduring partnership in a manner that would be beneficial for both nations," noted Al-Mutairi, who doubles as Minister of State for Youth Affairs.
The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka officially is kicking off a six-month event through October 13 with a record 158 countries and regions.
Under the theme of "Designing Future Society for our Lives," the participants showcase their cultures and technologies in the Expo on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, western Japan. According to the Japan Association, about 28.2 million people are expected to visit the event.
The pavilions are located inside the Grand Ring, the world's largest wooden structure with a circumference of 2km that demonstrates the expo's concept of "Unity in Diversity."
In his speech at an opening ceremony on Saturday, Emperor Naruhito said, "It is my sincere hope that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will serve as an opportunity for people around the world to respect not only their own lives, but also the lives of those around them and the various forms of life that exist in nature, and to be inspired to work together to create a sustainable future."
Kuwait's pavilion is a narrative of two parts with the base level telling a story of heritage and tradition, while the higher level is a display of aspirations.
The pavilion allows visitors to embark on an immersive journey through Kuwait's past, present, and future in four showrooms that combine tradition and cutting-edge technology.
The area where the two layers meet is known as 'the pearl' to commemorate role of pearl diving industry in Kuwaiti economy, and its deeply-rooted seafaring history.
Each space in the pavilion, which takes the name Visionary Lighthouse, tells a different story using interactive technologies and Artificial Intelligence techniques.
Kuwait was one of only four Arab countries that participated in the 1970 version of the Expo, also in Osaka; the first of its kind in the country back then, which drew more than 64 million visitors. (pickup previous)
mdm
OSAKA, April 13 (KUNA) -- Taking part in Osaka's 2025 World Expo reflects deep-seated ties with Japan; a potpourri of heritage and innovation, said Kuwait's Information and Culture Minister Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday.
His remarks to KUNA came after inaugurating Kuwait's pavilion at Osaka's 2025 World Exposition, which in turn opened earlier in the day.
"The pavilion sheds light on Kuwait's role in supporting arts, culture and education, as well as its commitment to backing innovation, entrepreneurship, especially amongst the younger generation.
"Kuwait and Japan are keen on sustaining sturdy friendship and enduring partnership in a manner that would be beneficial for both nations," noted Al-Mutairi, who doubles as Minister of State for Youth Affairs.
The 2025 World Exposition in Osaka officially is kicking off a six-month event through October 13 with a record 158 countries and regions.
Under the theme of "Designing Future Society for our Lives," the participants showcase their cultures and technologies in the Expo on the artificial island of Yumeshima in Osaka Bay, western Japan. According to the Japan Association, about 28.2 million people are expected to visit the event.
The pavilions are located inside the Grand Ring, the world's largest wooden structure with a circumference of 2km that demonstrates the expo's concept of "Unity in Diversity."
In his speech at an opening ceremony on Saturday, Emperor Naruhito said, "It is my sincere hope that Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan will serve as an opportunity for people around the world to respect not only their own lives, but also the lives of those around them and the various forms of life that exist in nature, and to be inspired to work together to create a sustainable future."
Kuwait's pavilion is a narrative of two parts with the base level telling a story of heritage and tradition, while the higher level is a display of aspirations.
The pavilion allows visitors to embark on an immersive journey through Kuwait's past, present, and future in four showrooms that combine tradition and cutting-edge technology.
The area where the two layers meet is known as 'the pearl' to commemorate role of pearl diving industry in Kuwaiti economy, and its deeply-rooted seafaring history.
Each space in the pavilion, which takes the name Visionary Lighthouse, tells a different story using interactive technologies and Artificial Intelligence techniques.
Kuwait was one of only four Arab countries that participated in the 1970 version of the Expo, also in Osaka; the first of its kind in the country back then, which drew more than 64 million visitors. (pickup previous)
mdm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment