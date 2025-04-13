403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Deplores Attacks On Sudanese El Fasher's Refugee Camps
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced on Sunday Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation of the assaults targeted two refugee camps, Zamzam and Abu Shorouk, in the Sudanese city of El Fasher.
The attacks that killed and wounded dozens are in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the ministry said in a statement, renewing Kuwait's categorical rejection of such breaches.
The ministry stressed the necessity of halting these assaults that aggravate humanitarian suffering and impede relief efforts, it stated.
It also underlined the importance of abiding by international resolutions mainly 2736 on the halt of attacks on refugee civilians in the city, in addition to the Jeddah Declaration issued on May 2023 regarding the protection of Sudanese civilians, and medical, relief and humanitarian teams.
In addition, the ministry offered Kuwait's heartfelt sympathy to the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded. (end)
amh
The attacks that killed and wounded dozens are in a blatant violation of international humanitarian law, the ministry said in a statement, renewing Kuwait's categorical rejection of such breaches.
The ministry stressed the necessity of halting these assaults that aggravate humanitarian suffering and impede relief efforts, it stated.
It also underlined the importance of abiding by international resolutions mainly 2736 on the halt of attacks on refugee civilians in the city, in addition to the Jeddah Declaration issued on May 2023 regarding the protection of Sudanese civilians, and medical, relief and humanitarian teams.
In addition, the ministry offered Kuwait's heartfelt sympathy to the families of victims, wishing a speedy recovery to those wounded. (end)
amh
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment