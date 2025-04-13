Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait, Iran Fms Eye Closer Ties


2025-04-13 03:08:13
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received a phone call on Sunday from his Iranian peer Abbas Araghchi on the deep-seated relations between the two countries.
During the call, the two sides discussed the means of boosting these ties, and the most outstanding developments on international and regional arenas. (end)
