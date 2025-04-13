Draw Set For ITTF Men's And Women's World Cup Macao 2025 Presented By Galaxy Entertainment Group

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MACAU, April 13 - The ITTF Men's and Women's World Cup Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, sanctioned by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), organized by the Sports Bureau, Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) and World Table Tennis Management Group Limited (WTMG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at Galaxy Arena from 14 to 20 April. The draw ceremony for the tournament was held today (13 April) by the organizers. 48 male top-ranked players and 48 female elite players from around the world will compete for the men's and women's singles titles in Macao, China. The star-studded lineup features reigning Women's World Cup champion Sun Yingsha; Chinese stars Wang Chuqin, Liang Jingkun, Lin Shidong, Lin Gaoyuan, Wang Manyu, Kuai Man, Chen Xingtong, Wang Yidi; rising talents like ITTF World Youth Championships U19 Boys' and Girls' singles champions, China's Huang Youzheng and Germany's Annett Kaufmann; as well as players who have secured their spots through Continental Cups and world rankings. The tournament continues a two-stage format. In Stage 1, players are divided into 16 groups of three, with each player facing the others in a round-robin format. The top four seeds are assigned to Groups 1 to 4; the rest are drawn in using a modified snake system and players from the same association cannot be drawn into the same group. Each match features four games, and the player securing the top spot in each group will enter Stage 2 featuring best-of-seven game knockout matches. In the Men's World Cup, world No. 1 Lin Shidong will face Poland's Milosz Redzimski and Australia's Hwan Bae, while Wang Chuqin is set to compete against Croatia's Tomislav Pucar and Australia's Aditya Sareen. Chan Chi In from Macao, China will challenge Lin Yun-Ju of Chinese Taipei and Germany's Dimitrij Ovtcharov. For the Women's World Cup, Sun Yingsha starts her title defense against Canada's Mo Zhang and Chien Tung-Chuan of Chinese Taipei, while second seed Wang Manyu will face Sweden's Linda Bergstrom and Germany's Xiaona Shan. Seak Hui Li from Macao, China will take on Austria's Sofia Polcanova and Egypt's Hana Goda. The Men's World Cup draw results are as follows:

Group 1 LIN Shidong (China) Hwan BAE (Australia) Milosz REDZIMSKI (Poland) Group 2 WANG Chuqin (China) Tomislav PUCAR (Croatia) Aditya SAREEN (Australia) Group 3 Tomokazu HARIMOTO (Japan) Mohamed ELBEIALI (Egypt) HUANG Youzheng (China) Group 4 LIANG Jingkun (China) Nicholas LUM 1(Australia) WONG Chun Ting (Hong Kong, China) Group 5 Hugo CALDERANO (Brazil) Yukiya UDA (Japan) Eugene WANG (Canada) Group 6 Truls MOREGARD (Sweden) Finn LUU (Australia) Vitor ISHIY (Brazil) Group 7 Patrick FRANZISKA (Germany) Alvaro ROBLES (Spain) Simon GAUZY (France) Group 8 Felix LEBRUN (France) Anders LIND (Denmark) FENG Yi-Hsin (Chinese Taipei) Group 9 Darko JORGIC (Slovenia) KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) Alfred DELA PENA (New Zealand) Group 10 LIN Gaoyuan (China) Shunsuke TOGAMI (Japan) Ovidiu IONESCU (Romania) Group 11 JANG Woojin (Korea Republic) Hiroto SHINOZUKA (Japan) Eric JOUTI (Brazil) Group 12 Dang QIU (Germany) Kanak JHA (U.S.A.) Horacio CIFUENTES (Argentina) Group 13 Omar ASSAR (Egypt) AN Jaehyun (Korea Republic) Ylane BATIX (Cameroon) Group 14 LIN Yun-Ju (Chinese Taipei) Dimitrij OVTCHAROV (Germany) CHAN Chi In (Macao, China) Group 15 Benedikt DUDA (Germany) OH Junsung (Korea Republic) Dean SHU (New Zealand) Group 16 Anton KALLBERG (Sweden) Quadri ARUNA (Nigeria) Abdel-Kader SALIFOU (Benin)

The Women's World Cup draw results are as follows:

Group 1 SUN Yingsha (China) Mo ZHANG (Canada) CHIEN Tung-Chuan (Chinese Taipei) Group 2 WANG Manyu (China) Xiaona SHAN (Germany) Linda BERGSTROM (Sweden) Group 3 WANG Yidi (China) Jia Nan YUAN (France) Jieni SHAO (Portugal) Group 4 CHEN Xingtong (China) LEE Eunhye (Korea Republic) Sabine WINTER (Germany) Group 5 KUAI Man (China) Dina MESHREF (Egypt) ZHU Chengzhu (Hong Kong, China) Group 6 Satsuki ODO (Japan) Ying HAN (Germany) Maria XIAO (Spain) Group 7 Hina HAYATA (Japan) Nina MITTELHAM (Germany) Orawan PARANANG (Thailand) Group 8 Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) DOO Hoi Kem (Hong Kong, China) Mariam ALHODABY (Egypt) Group 9 Bernadette SZOCS (Romania) Sreeja AKULA (India) Constantina PSIHOGIOS (Australia) Group 10 CHENG I-Ching (Chinese Taipei) KIM Nayeong (Korea Republic) Suthasini SAWETTABUT (Thailand) Group 11 Mima ITO (Japan) HUANG Yi-Hua (Chinese Taipei) Jocelyn LAM (Australia) Group 12 SHIN Yubin (Korea Republic) Elizabeta SAMARA (Romania) Amy WANG (U.S.A.) Group 13 Sofia POLCANOVA (Austria) Hana GODA (Egypt) SEAK Hui Li (Macao, China) Group 14 Lily ZHANG (U.S.A.) SUH Hyo Won (Korea Republic) Chunli LI (Australia) Group 15 Adriana DIAZ (Puerto Rico) Prithika PAVADE (France) Annett KAUFMANN (Germany) Group16 Bruna TAKAHASHI (Brazill) Manika BATRA (India) Maylis GIRET (New Caledonia)

Stage 1 matches of the tournament, running from 14 to 16 April, are divided into two sessions per day with the first session starting at 9:30 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m. For the knockout matches on 17 and 18 April, the first session will start at 11 a.m. and the second at 6 p.m. The semi-finals are set for 19 April at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., followed by the final on 20 April at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets sales have received an overwhelming response from the public. A limited number of tickets are available on Damai application and mini program, Galaxy Ticketing,“MacauTicket” website, or at Kong Seng outlets in Macao. The organizers are also offering a small number of on-site tickets for matches on 14 to 20 April, available on sale starting one hour before match the first match starts on 14 to 16 April, and two hours before match the first match starts on 17 to 20 April, at the Galaxy Arena. Only tickets for the same day are available and there are no advance sales. Each person is limited to two tickets per purchase, while they last.

For more details, please visit the ITTF website at or the Sports Bureau's website at , or follow the 'Macao Major Sporting Events' Facebook page, '澳門體育' (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and '澳門特區體育局' (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

