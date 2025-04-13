Global Leaders Convene In Istanbul For GSWY 2025: First Global Summit Advancing The UN Pact For The Future

Attendees gather for the conclusion of GSWY 2025

Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara speaking at GSWY 2025

President Manuel Oancia speaking at GSWY 2025

A milestone gathering in Avcılar, Türkiye uniting global delegates to shape the future of international cooperation.

- Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Chairwoman of USIDHRWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From April 7–11, 2025, more than 250 delegates from over 60 countries across four continents gathered in Avcılar, Istanbul for a milestone event that marked a turning point in global advocacy. The Global Summit on Sustainable Futures for Women and Youth (GSWY 2025) became the first international gathering to take bold, action-oriented steps toward advancing the United Nations' Pact for the Future. The summit was co-hosted by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) and the Municipality of Avcılar, setting the stage for a vibrant and solution-driven dialogue on sustainable development, equality, and global leadership.Istanbul was no coincidence. As an international hub accessible from across the globe and home to the SDG Model City of Avcılar, the location perfectly symbolized the summit's mission-bridging borders and transforming global goals into local action. Avcılar's track record in localizing the Sustainable Development Goals made it the ideal host city for an event focused on turning international commitments into tangible change.The summit opened with the unmistakable energy of unity and purpose. From the first words spoken by Avcılar Mayor Utku Caner Çaykara, it was clear that this gathering would echo far beyond Türkiye.“Let's show the whole world that we can live together with fraternal solidarity despite all our differences,” he urged, calling delegates to rise above division and commit to building sustainable futures rooted in compassion and collective responsibility.Throughout the five days, the summit welcomed a distinguished lineup of leaders and changemakers. Among them were Her Excellency Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Founder of USIDHR, USIDHR President Manuel Oancia, UN-Habitat Executive Director H.E. Anacláudia Rossbach, Kosovo Deputy Prime Minister Advisor Sevil Kazaz, Human Rights Commissioner of Democratic Republic of Congo H.E. Didier Kimbumbu Dido, Romanian Government Deputy Director Alexandra Dobre, UNA Chicago President Ashley Goeken, Global Peace Chain CEO Kamran Zafar, Bakırköy Mayor Dr. Ayşegül Ovalıoğlu, CHP Istanbul Women's Branch President Hatice Selli Dursun, CHP Youth Branch Deputy President Melis Asya Bozali, Cristina Herea, Romania TV anchor Founder of D.A.R. Association, Jeannette Matta of the Miel y Canela Foundation, Judith DuBose of JAD Associates, Ukrainian professor Oksana Chernysh, and Olivia Cantu of the International Defenders Council. Their voices and many others present, paired with powerful stories and policy expertise, shaped every conversation with urgency and clarity.From the Innovation, Entrepreneurship & SDG Partnerships panel to the Women's Leadership and Youth Empowerment sessions, every hour of GSWY 2025 brought forward new energy and resolve. The conversations were alive-not just in ideas but in audience participation, real-time polling, and moments of vulnerable storytelling. The practical workshops that followed-covering everything from SDG advocacy to disaster preparedness-transformed inspiration into action. Every room became a space where ideas weren't just exchanged-they were built, challenged, and turned into blueprints for implementation.One of the most pivotal moments came during the Pact for the Future Roundtable on day two, where delegates proposed formal amendments to the UN Pact for the Future-recommendations that will now be presented to UN leadership in New York. Delegates called for elevating human and child trafficking as urgent global security priorities, the creation of a global taskforce on mental health and disaster preparedness to ensure communities are equipped for future pandemics and crises, and the establishment of stronger, coordinated strategies to combat gender-based violence and femicide. These proposals captured the spirit of the summit: grounded in reality, guided by justice, and bold in ambition.The voices that rose from Avcılar were as diverse as they were united. The DRC delegation, led by H.E. Didier Kimbumbu Dido, traveled through flooding and logistical setbacks to ensure their presence-a powerful statement on the importance of this summit for communities on the front lines. Their heartfelt appeal to Her Excellency Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu to amplify the voices of their people culminated in a symbolic presentation: a hornblower statue, honoring her as a Messenger of Peace in recognition of her role as a global communicator of dignity, resilience, and rights.Closing the summit, Dr. Vladoiu reminded everyone that this week was not the end-but a beginning.“GSWY 2025 is more than a conference-it's a movement. We came here with ideas. We leave with action. And the world will hear us.”Every delegate left Istanbul as a Certified Sustainability Advocate , carrying not only new credentials but also a global network and an empowered vision to bring change home. The momentum born in Avcılar will ripple across nations, communities, and institutions-where women and youth will continue to rise, lead, and build the world they deserve.For more information and to view highlights from the summit, visit /gswy2025-newsAbout USIDHRThe US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a Washington, DC-based nonprofit organization committed to advancing global human rights, diplomacy, and sustainable development through education, training, and cross-sector partnerships. With more than 20,000 trained professionals in over 135 countries, USIDHR equips individuals and institutions with the knowledge and tools to become global leaders and advocates for change.Media Inquiries: ...Website:

Press Office

US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights

+1 888-487-4347

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.