MENAFN - Amman Net) >Tawakkol Karman from Amman: The Palestinian Woman is a Symbol of Resilience and We Must Continue Documenting to Expose the Crimes of the Occupation | موقع عمان نت تجاوز إلى المحتوى الرئيسي البث المباشر موقع عمان نت

الموقع الرسمي لراديو البلد



أخبار

تقارير

مقالات

تحقيقات

فيديو

راديو البلد

مشاريع

نشاطات ومقابلات

بودكاست

عمان نت لايت English

ادعمنا | Donate Main navigationأدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. موجز راديو البلدوقف طلبات الحضور الشخصي لإصدار الشهادات المسجلة مسبقا وهي: (شهادات الزواج، الطلاق، الولادة، الوفاة، القيد العائلي، القيد الفردي) وحصر طلبها إلكترونياإدارة أمن الجسور، تعلن عن تعديل مؤقت على ساعات العمل في جسر الملك حسين، لليوم الأحد 13 نيسان،ليكون من الساعة 8:00 صباحا وحتى 12:30 ظهرابعثة صندوق النقد الدولي، تبدأ، الأحد، بإجراء مناقشات المراجعة الثالثة لبرنامج الأردن الإقتصاديإدارة السير تفيد بوقوع 5 حوادث سير خلال الـ 24 ساعة الماضية، والتي أسفرت عن إصابة 7 أفراداستشهاد وإصابة عدد من الفلسطينيين، منذ مساء السبت وفجر الأحد، جراء قصف الاحتلال المتواصل على أنحاء متفرقة في قطاع غزةقوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي تواصل عدوانها المتصاعد على مدينة طولكرم ومخيمها وعلى مخيم نور شمس، وسط تصعيد ميداني مستمر.في الحالة الجوية، يكون الطقس باردا نسبيا في أغلب المناطق، ودافئا في الأغوار والبحر الميت والعقبة × أدخل بعض الكلمات المفتاحية. Tawakkol Karman from Amman: The Palestinian Woman is a Symbol of Resilience and We Must Continue Documenting to Expose the Crimes of the Occupation 04/13/2025 - 13:31الرابط المختصر By DAOUD KUTTAB*

During a special visit to Jordan as part of the Nobel Women's Initiative delegation, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Tawakkol Karman stated that her trip was an act of solidarity with the Palestinian people and aimed to witness firsthand the suffering of Palestinian women amid what she described as ongoing acts of genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by Israel.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Al-Balad, Karman expressed her joy at visiting Amman, which she described as her second home. She noted that the delegation included eight female Nobel Peace Prize laureates, among them Jody Williams from the United States, Shirin Ebadi from Iran, and Leymah Gbowee from Liberia, in addition to other advocates for peace and human rights.

Karman said,“We came to Amman because we couldn't enter Gaza, but part of the delegation visited the West Bank and met with women and children there. They witnessed Israeli violations, including settler provocations and the apartheid wall.” She added that the delegation heard powerful testimonies from Palestinian women whom she described as "symbols of resistance and resilience."

Karman stressed the importance of supporting UNRWA, which she described as an“international obligation toward Palestinian refugees, not a charity,” criticizing Israel's ongoing attacks on the agency and attempts to undermine it, which she sees as part of a broader effort to erase the Palestinian people.

She added,“The Palestinian woman is not just a victim-she is a peacemaker through her resistance to injustice and occupation,” calling for a redefinition of peace to include resistance to oppression, not just sitting at negotiation tables.

Regarding media coverage of the conflict, Karman emphasized the need to document victims with names and images, arguing that numbers alone are not enough and that documentation is what awakens the world's conscience. She praised student and youth movements around the world-especially in the United States-for leading massive demonstrations against the genocide in Palestine.

As for the Arab stance, Karman affirmed that she has never lost hope in the Arab peoples despite oppression and authoritarianism, urging the public to break the barrier of fear and stand once again for Palestine.

On the situation in Yemen, Karman described the Houthi group as a“sectarian and racist militia that seized power by force,” saying the Yemeni people are suffering under their rule. However, she also rejected U.S. airstrikes on Yemen, stressing that only the Yemeni people have the right to determine their fate and confront the Houthis-not Washington or anyone else.

She concluded with a message of hope:“Don't underestimate any effort. Every piece of documentation, every voice, every photo helps expose the crimes of the occupation. One day, the criminals will be brought to justice.”

Tawakkol Karman with the Irish Ambassador