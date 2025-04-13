Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Welcomes Oman's Hosting Of US-Iran Talks

2025-04-13 02:08:55
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Foreign Ministry welcomed Oman's hosting of the high-level talks between the US and Iran.

In a statement of Saturday, the ministry's spokesperson Sufian Qudah voiced the Kingdom's support of diplomatic efforts that seek to resolve disputes through dialogue and to enhance regional and international peace and security.

The spokesperson also voiced appreciation for Oman's role in achieving regional peace and stability.

