US Troops Will Be Stationed In Panama On These Sites Only -
– The Teniente Octavio Rodríguez Air Base of the National Aeronaval Service located in Panama Pacific;
– The Vasco Núñez de Balboa naval base;
– The naval base Captain of Frigate DEM. Noel A. Rodríguez;
– The Cristóbal Colón Naval Air Base.
Among the facilities that Americans will have access to in these areas are buildings, airfields, and ship ramps. The memorandum states that:“ U.S. personnel and U.S. contractors may use authorized locations, facilities, and designated areas to conduct training, humanitarian activities, exercises, visits, storage, or installation of U.S. property, and any other activities as mutually agreed upon by the participants .” It is then clarified that“participants understand that all security facilities located within the territory of the Republic of Panama, including authorized locations, designated facilities and areas, remain Panamanian facilities.”
The Ministry of Security (Minseg) will be able to access the sites, provided they give advance notice to the Americans. Once construction is completed, the facilities will become Panamanian property but may be used by U.S. personnel (civilian or military) as long as the memorandum remains in effect. The memorandum is valid for three years from the date of its last signature, and may be extended for subsequent three-year periods. Either the United States or Panama may terminate the memorandum at any time, although they must give the other party six months' written notice.
