The Orchid Fair Or Festival Takes Place At The Flower And Coffee Fairgrounds In Boquete To April 20

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The Orchid Fair, now in its 37th year since its inauguration last Thursday, has received a large number of visitors from central provinces, other areas of Chiriquí, and even tourists from neighboring Costa Rica. Beyond the beauty of these beautiful flowers displayed at this event, this fair represents an important economic opportunity for the Chiriquí region. This event is attended by local entrepreneurs, agricultural producers, and artisans, who find a space to promote and sell their products, boosting the economy of Boquete, which is also a crucial tourist area in the country.

Juan Ariño, judge of the Orchid Fair, highlighted the organizers' commitment to highlighting unique species of Panamanian orchids. Attendees at the Orchid Expo will be able to enjoy a varied cultural and productive agenda that includes folk art performances, food samples, and a gathering of agricultural and livestock products. These activities complement the experience of those planning to visit this interesting fair, which also contributes to highlighting the traditions and boosting the productivity of the Chiriquí region. The Orchid Fair will remain open to the public until Sunday, April 20, offering a recreational and educational alternative for the whole family, while strengthening tourism and local development.