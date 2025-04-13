The Orchid Fair Or Festival Takes Place At The Flower And Coffee Fairgrounds In Boquete To April 20 -
Juan Ariño, judge of the Orchid Fair, highlighted the organizers' commitment to highlighting unique species of Panamanian orchids. Attendees at the Orchid Expo will be able to enjoy a varied cultural and productive agenda that includes folk art performances, food samples, and a gathering of agricultural and livestock products. These activities complement the experience of those planning to visit this interesting fair, which also contributes to highlighting the traditions and boosting the productivity of the Chiriquí region. The Orchid Fair will remain open to the public until Sunday, April 20, offering a recreational and educational alternative for the whole family, while strengthening tourism and local development.
