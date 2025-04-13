Housing Ministry Targets Completion Of Mazarin Project By June 2025

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities Sherif El-Sherbiny announced that the Mazarin project in New Alamein City is on track for completion by 30 June 2025. Spanning 707 feddans, the mixed-use development is located on the southern shore of the Alamein Lakes and overlooks the city's iconic beachfront towers. Designed as a residential, recreational, commercial, and administrative complex, the project includes a wide variety of villas, chalets, and apartment units, with a total of 7,956 residential properties.

According to Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of the New Alamein City Authority, many units have already been completed and delivered to clients. The remaining sold units are currently being handed over, with all deliveries expected to be finalized by mid-2025.

El-Sherbiny elaborated on the broader residential development efforts within New Alamein, noting that the first phase of multi-level residential construction includes three beachfront mixed-use tower zones comprising four towers, along with the Mazarin compound, the Latin District, Downtown apartments, the Sakan Misr project, and Distinguished Housing. Together, these areas represent a total of 28,975 residential units. Of these, 15,295 units have been sold, 11,320 units have been completed and are ready for delivery, and 6,396 units have already been handed over or inspected by their new owners. The remaining units are set to be delivered by the end of June 2025.

The second phase of development is currently underway and will deliver approximately 11,616 residential units. This phase includes four zones of beachfront mixed-use towers comprising 14 towers, five additional towers in the Marina Towers area, the Housing for All Egyptians project, five towers in the Downtown area, and residential units in the Heritage City. Structural work has been completed on three of the beachfront towers and five Downtown towers, with interior finishing works now in progress. Simultaneously, both structural and finishing works are advancing on the Housing for All Egyptians initiative. In response to growing demand for mid-income housing, work has also begun on the Diarna project, which will provide 6,786 units tailored to this segment.

The minister affirmed that essential infrastructure and service buildings needed to support the city's population are now operational. These include two mosques, a church, a primary school, a nursery, a five-a-side football field, a notary office, and the first phase of Alamein National University. Additional facilities currently under construction include a family health centre, more schools, nurseries, and other community services.

Commercial developments in New Alamein are also gaining momentum. The North Square Mall project has brought 65 commercial units into operation, while another 110 units across various projects in the city have been sold. Of these, 45 units have already been delivered to buyers, with the remainder ready for immediate handover.