Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iranian FM



Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani received on Sunday a phone call from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Abbas Araghchi.



During the call, they discussed the cooperative relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and enhance them. They also addressed developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, along with several other topics of mutual interest.



HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's welcome of the negotiations held between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States in the Sultanate of Oman, emphasizing Qatar's continued efforts, alongside regional and international partners, to de-escalate tensions and promote stability and peace in the region.

