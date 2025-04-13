Uruzgan Authorities Moved To Protect Historic Sites

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Residents of central Uruzgan province are concerned that historical monuments and sites in the provincial capital, Tirinkot, and several districts are at the risk of falling into the hands of land grabbers and destruction.

Local officials, however, assert they are not only working to protect these sites but also to restore them.

Karimullah, a resident of Tirinkot city, particularly mentioned the historical fortress of Kafir Qala in the Mehrabad area, which is approximately a century old. He said some individuals are now attempting to illegally seize it.“In the surrounding areas of this historical fortress, some people have planted fig saplings,” he explained.

He also noted that some people have unlawfully constructed houses near the fortress, but no action has been taken to stop them.

Kafir Qala, built on a 300-meter-high hill, includes several towers, large and small rooms, weapon storage areas, stables for horses, and various other military outposts.

Yar Mohammad, a resident of the Charmgar area of Tirinkot, also raised concerns about illegal activity near another historical site, Boziche.

He explained that parts of this high hill, a historical landmark for centuries, have recently been converted into agricultural land.“When I was a child, about two decades ago, my father and grandfather wouldn't allow me to go near this area. It's a very historical hill,” he said.

Residents from several districts of the province have also complained about the damage and illegal occupation of historical sites in their areas. Abdul Rahman Ali, a resident of Dehrawud district, mentioned that large portions of a historical fortress in the Kala Marcha area have been turned into farmland.

“Some people have even cultivated wheat on the higher parts of the hill, and the responsible authorities have failed to prevent it,” he said.

In response to these concerns, local officials acknowledge the issue of illegal occupation of historical sites and monuments in the province.

Bashir Khan Khanzada, the Director of Historical Sites and Monuments at the Uruzgan Department of Information and Culture, told Pajhwok that some historical sites had been damaged during past conflicts, and others have been illegally occupied.

He added that reports about the illegal occupation of several sites, including Boziche, Kafir Qala, and Kala Marcha, had recently been brought to their attention.

Khanzada said,“A few days ago, the Department of Information and Culture sent a delegation to monitor these historical sites where reports of illegal occupation had been received.”

He noted that the delegation visited these sites, took steps to prevent unauthorized activities, and referred those involved in illegal occupation to judicial and legal authorities.

Additionally, Khanzada confirmed that a special 012 Unit had been approved by the Ministry of Information and Culture for the protection of historical sites and monuments in the province. This unit will operate under the Department of Information and Culture's oversight.

According to the Department of Information and Culture, there are currently 197 registered historical sites and monuments in Uruzgan province.

