Guwahati Medical College Gets Northeast’S First Onco-Robotic Surgery Facility

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 13 (IANS) Marking a significant milestone in oncological surgery and improving outcome for cancer patients, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday inaugurated the first-ever onco-robotic surgery facility of the northeastern region at the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital premises.

Sarma, speaking on the occasion of introducing the integrated facility, said:“Assam is beginning Rongali celebrations by dedicating North East India's first ever robotic surgery facility. Our government hospital will now offer low-cost, highly precise and least invasive oncological surgical procedures through 'Make in India' technology.”

The Chief Minister also announced that a similar facility (Robotic Surgery System) will be introduced in Dibrugarh and Silchar soon for the benefit of the patients living in Upper Assam and the Barak Valley region.

He further added that adequate and well-coordinated steps have been taken to ensure empowering the doctors to operate this high-end medical equipment.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the government is in the process of beginning nursing colleges in all cancer hospitals across the state, where the students will get exposure in the English and Japanese languages to help them expand their career opportunities in vast geographical areas.

Sarma also said that with the launch of the robotic surgery facility, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing healthcare infrastructure in Assam and ensuring world-class treatment for every citizen.

He also expressed his gratitude to ICICI Foundation for its contribution under the CSR initiative and for donating high-end medical equipment to the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati.

Robotic surgery offers enhanced precision, superior control and 3D visualisation, enabling better outcomes in cancer care. The machine is equipped with universal safety features, an articulating endoscope, and a camera control system with the latest software and is 'Make in India' technology.

Surgery involving this robotic facility will significantly decrease operation time, decrease the chances of bleeding, and is capable of performing complex procedures with precision and ease.