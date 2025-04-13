From Learner To Leader In Sea And Human Security: Loretta Dilu, Papua New Guinea
The 2024 UNITAR Sea and Human Security training programme ran from July 2024 to February 2025. Its goal was to equip participants from the Asia-Pacific region with the skills to address pressing sea and human security challenges through practical solutions and to foster regional collaboration. The programme, supported by the Government and People of Japan, began with an online phase , where over 900 participants enrolled in an asynchronous learning platform and webinar series.
Coming from her background in strategic management, Loretta had little exposure to the concept of sea and human security. However, rather than being discouraged by this unfamiliarity, she embraced the opportunity to expand her knowledge. What resonated with her the most was the profound interconnection between humans, the environment, animals and plants.
