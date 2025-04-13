OSCE's Critical Role For European Security At The Centre Of Secretary General's Participation In Antalya Diplomacy Forum

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ANTALYA, 14 April 2025 – The OSCE's crucial role in the European security architecture, strengthening multilateralism and supporting efforts towards peace were at the center of Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu's participation in the 2025 edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The Secretary General highlighted the OSCE's approach to comprehensive security and its unique ability to foster dialogue and cooperation, underscoring the organization's position as an indispensable platform for peace and stability in Europe.

During the Forum, held under the theme“Reclaiming Diplomacy in a Fragmented World,” the Secretary General met with foreign ministers and high-level officials from across the OSCE area and international organizations to discuss the current security environment, the need to recommit to multilateral organizations and principles, and the OSCE's unique role in fostering cooperation. This included the Swiss Foreign Minister, Ignazio Cassis, ahead of the country's chairpersonship of the OSCE in 2026; the Foreign Ministers of Georgia, Maka Botchorishvili; North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski; Montenegro, Ervin Ibrahimović; and the United Kingdom Minister of State for Europe, North America, and the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty. He also met with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UNDPPA), Rosemary DiCarlo; the UN High Representative for the Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC), Miguel Ángel Moratinos; the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Kubanychbek Omuraliev; the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Jagan Chapagain; and the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kairat Sarybay. Secretary General Sinirlioğlu also had exchanges with high level Turkish officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hakan Fidan.

The Secretary General met with Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha to discuss efforts to end the war and how the OSCE can support, including on the aftermath. He also raised the issue of the continued detention of the three OSCE officials since April 2022 – Vadym Golda, Maksym Petrov and Dmytro Shabanov.

Hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, this year's forum gathered leaders, policymakers, academics, business experts as well as representatives of media and civil society to explore how diplomacy can help find a common ground in an increasingly polarized global atmosphere.

