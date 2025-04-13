NE States Celebrate Palm Sunday With Traditional Zeal

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl/Shillong/Kohima, April 13 (IANS) Northeastern states, especially Mizoram, Meghalaya and Nagaland, celebrated Palm Sunday with religious fervour, to commemorate the triumphant entry of Jesus to Jerusalem ahead of his crucifixion.

Palm Sunday processions are held in the morning in various parts of the northeastern states. People came out to the streets in towns and villages carrying palm leaves, chanting 'Hosanna' and singing songs to celebrate Jesus's triumphal entry to the holy city.

The processions held by respective churches were also joined by some adults.

Special prayer services were held at churches of different Christian denominations in the region. Special teas were served by churches as part of the celebrations.

In Mizoram, Palm Sunday, which is known as 'Tumkau Ni' in Mizo, was celebrated across the state with solemnity and religious fervour.

Special church services were held, and Palm Sunday processions were taken out in different parts of the state.

Believers of the Christian faith observed Palm Sunday, commemorating the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem as King of Israel. The Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday and ends with Easter Sunday.

Signifying the importance of Palm Sunday, a large number of believers took out a procession on the roads in different parts of the state, chanting 'Hosanna'.

The Palm Sunday processions were held at an early hour of the day with people holding palm leaves signifying the spirit of the Christian faith.

Palm Sunday services were held in Churches in all parts of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, taking to his official X handle, Nagaland Chief Minister said:“Palm Sunday marks Jesus' humble entry into Jerusalem; a powerful symbol of peace, love, and sacrifice. As we begin Holy Week, may His grace inspire us, His example guide us, and our hearts be renewed with hope, purpose, and peace. Wishing everyone a blessed Palm Sunday.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also greeted the people on the occasion.

“Wishing everyone a blessing on Palm Sunday. Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, celebrating Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Let us reflect on peace, humility, and the journey toward Easter. Let us also remind ourselves of Jesus' sacrifice, miracles, humility and His undying love,” Sangma said.

Over six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, while there are a significant number of Christians in the other northeastern states.