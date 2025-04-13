Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يصل إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة في مستهل جولة سيادته الخليجية


2025-04-13 10:16:11
(MENAFN- APO Group)


السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يصل إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة في مستهل جولة سيادته الخليجية، حيث كان سمو الأمير/ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، في مقدمة مستقبلي سيادته بمطار حمد الدولي.

توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

MENAFN13042025004934011406ID1109424271

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search