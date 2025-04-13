403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يصل إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة في مستهل جولة سيادته الخليجية
(MENAFN- APO Group)
السيد الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي يصل إلى العاصمة القطرية الدوحة في مستهل جولة سيادته الخليجية، حيث كان سمو الأمير/ تميم بن حمد آل ثاني أمير دولة قطر، في مقدمة مستقبلي سيادته بمطار حمد الدولي.توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment