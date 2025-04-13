Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: Are Banks Open Tomorrow On April 14? Check State-Wise List Here
The public and private sector banks across Delhi will also be shut on Monday. Though in-person banking services will be unavailable, customers can continue to access ATMs, mobile banking, and Internet banking as usual for essential transactions.Banks closed in these states:
In honour of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's 134th birth anniversary, most banks will remain closed in the states, including Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.Banks will remain open in a few regions:
Banks will remain open in a few regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, and Himachal Pradesh.
More to come...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment