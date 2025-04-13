US-China Tariff War: Beijing Calls Upon Trump Admin To 'Completely Cancel' Reciprocal Tariffs, Says 'Correct Mistakes'
"We urge the US to.. take a big step to correct its mistakes, completely cancel the wrong practice of 'reciprocal tariff' and return to the right path of mutual respect," TOI quoted a commerce ministry spokesperson as saying in a statement, adding "China is now evaluating the impact."
Both the world's largest economies have been engaged in a tit-for-tat tariff war ever since US President Donald Trump announced in April sweeping global tariffs, following escalating the blanket duty on Chinese goods to 145 percent.
Retaliatory Chinese import tariffs of 125 percent on US goods took effect Saturday, with Beijing standing defiant against its biggest trade partner.
However, this Trump administration announced a 90-day delay for most countries after the US President's tariffs sent global markets into a tailspin. US even excluded China from the reprieve.
