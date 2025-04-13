Ankara To Host Ukraine-Russia Meeting On Black Sea Navigation Safety - Media
This information was reported by CNN Türk , citing sources within the Turkish Defense Ministry, as reported by Ukrinform.
"Russian and Ukrainian officials will meet at the Naval Forces Command Headquarters in Ankara to discuss the security of the Black Sea," stated the television channel.Read also: US, Ukraine agree on safe navigation in Black Sea
Specific details about the participants and agenda of the meeting remain undisclosed at this time.
Previously, Bulgaria proposed the formation of a multinational maritime coordination center to ensure safe navigation in the western region of the Black Sea.
