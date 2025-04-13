Injury Toll In Sumy Missile Strike Rises To 99, Including 11 Children
This update was shared by the State Emergency Service on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of victims has increased to 99 people, including 11 children," the report stated.
Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to 32, including two children
As reported by Ukrinform, the attack occurred on April 13, when Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. Initial reports indicated 32 fatalities and 84 injuries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment