Injury Toll In Sumy Missile Strike Rises To 99, Including 11 Children

Injury Toll In Sumy Missile Strike Rises To 99, Including 11 Children


2025-04-13 10:10:17
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured from the Russian missile strike on Sumy has climbed to 99, including 11 children, with 32 fatalities confirmed.

This update was shared by the State Emergency Service on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Sumy: as of 15:35, the number of victims has increased to 99 people, including 11 children," the report stated.

Emergency rescue operations are ongoing.

Read also: Death toll from Russian missile strike on Sumy rises to 32, including two children

As reported by Ukrinform, the attack occurred on April 13, when Russian forces struck the center of Sumy with two ballistic missiles. Initial reports indicated 32 fatalities and 84 injuries.

