403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Elected To Arab Human Rights Charter Cmte - Diplomat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been voted in as a member of the Arab charter on human rights committee for a four-year term, its permanent delegate to the Arab League said on Sunday.
The Kuwaiti nominee, who garnered the second largest number of votes, is joined by his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman to complete the committee's membership, Talal Al-Mutairi told KUNA.
On Kuwait's membership in the committee, he said it was a testament to the trust bestowed upon the nation, in addition to its impressive human rights record, which includes its prompt delivery of a routine report on the matter, added the diplomat. (end)
mm
The Kuwaiti nominee, who garnered the second largest number of votes, is joined by his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman to complete the committee's membership, Talal Al-Mutairi told KUNA.
On Kuwait's membership in the committee, he said it was a testament to the trust bestowed upon the nation, in addition to its impressive human rights record, which includes its prompt delivery of a routine report on the matter, added the diplomat. (end)
mm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment