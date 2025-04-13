Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Rises To 50,944

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has climbed to 50,944 martyrs, with 116,156 injured, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

In a Sunday statement, the Ministry reported that Gaza hospitals received 11 martyrs and 111 injured individuals in the past 24 hours.

The Ministry also noted that since the renewed Israeli assault on March 18, the number of casualties has risen to 1,574 martyrs and 4,115 injured.

It warned that numerous victims remain trapped under rubble and in inaccessible areas, where ambulance and civil defense teams are unable to reach them.

The renewed aggression on March 18 ended a two-month ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19.

During the ceasefire period, Israel repeatedly violated its terms, continuing to bomb various areas in Gaza, causing fatalities and injuries.

Israeli forces also refused to implement humanitarian protocols, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis with a tightened blockade on the region.