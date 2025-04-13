Amir Welcomes Egyptian President

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Amiri Terminal in Hamad International Airport on Sunday, on an official visit to Qatar.

HE the Egyptian President was also welcomed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi; Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed; Qatar's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Tariq bin Ali Al Ansari and Egyptian Ambassador to Qatar, HE Amr El Sherbini.