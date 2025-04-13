Amir Welcomes Egyptian President
Doha, Qatar: The HH Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the well-wishers to welcome the President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and the accompanying delegation upon their arrival at the Amiri Terminal in Hamad International Airport on Sunday, on an official visit to Qatar.
HE the Egyptian President was also welcomed by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; Chief of the Amiri Diwan, HE Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khulaifi; Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed; Qatar's Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, HE Tariq bin Ali Al Ansari and Egyptian Ambassador to Qatar, HE Amr El Sherbini.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment